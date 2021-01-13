Horoscopes for January 13, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/13/21). New prosperity fills your coffers this year. Maximize earnings with consistency, organization and discipline. Follow intuition and revise plans this winter. Summer deviations reveal pathways that energize your work and health. Deepen a spiritual connection next winter. Rake in and celebrate the abundance.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Benefits flow through social connections. Avoid risky gatherings or crowds. Follow rules carefully. Reinforce support structures. You can get what you need. Keep objectives in mind.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Advance a professional opportunity. The completion of a difficult project opens up time for something more fun. Listen to the voice of experience. Follow instructions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Investigate and explore subjects of fascination or curiosity. A new idea catches your attention. Monitor conditions closely. Adapt to unexpected challenges. Make surprising discoveries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate to cover shared expenses. Pay bills and handle financial obligations. Changes necessitate budget revisions. Conserve resources. Keep your eyes on the prize.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Things could get romantic. Stay flexible and adapt to changes. Draw upon hidden resources. Share your expertise and partnership. Listen to suggestions.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Wait for best timing to launch into action. Profit from meticulous attention to detail. Practice and prepare for optimal physical performance. Savor the wind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially lucky in love. Monitor conditions before making your move. Resist the temptation to splurge or overindulge. Relax and have fun together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Family matters need attention. Consider long-term plans, and make an advance when conditions are right. Stay objective. Come up with a mutually agreeable solution.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially clever and articulate. Intellectual puzzles reveal their mysteries with consideration. Review the materials. Practice your creative arts and communication skills. Connect the dots.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — There’s money to be made. You’re on a productive roll; adapt to shifting conditions. Figure out what to replace before it breaks. Maintain equipment.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — You’re gathering attention. Routine gives you strength. Prepare to launch a personal project. New opportunities for leadership arise. Get farther than expected.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Find a quiet spot to think, somewhere hidden from crowds or chaos. Peaceful settings and nature soothe your spirit. Recharge with birdsong and silence.