Horoscopes for January 12, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/12/21). Your cash flow spigot is turned on this year. Grow lucrative productivity through steady action. Winter solitude feeds your inner muse. Next summer brings changes that energize your work and health. Transitions inspire new directions next winter. Carefully steward resources for growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Professional opportunities grow with the Capricorn New Moon. Develop projects from idea to reality. Innovate and create exciting possibilities from new opportunities. Dreams can come true.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Study with masters. A new phase favoring education, travels and exploration sprout with the Capricorn New Moon. Make long-distance connections and bold discoveries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Find creative ways to grow your family nest egg. A lucrative phase dawns with this New Moon. Launch a profitable initiative together. Support each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new chapter together. Partnership blossoms with the New Moon. Collaborations flower. Support each other through change or transformation. Strengthen bonds and deepen roots.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your physical moves seem energized. This New Moon sparks growing health and strength. Put your heart into your actions. Practice for strong performance.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — The Capricorn New Moon initiates a family, fun and passion phase. A romantic relationship transforms. It’s all for love and love for all.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Wrap your love around home and family. A blissful domestic phase arises with this New Moon. Seeds planted long ago flower. Share the harvest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profit through communications. Breakthroughs arise in conversation with this New Moon. Make powerful connections. Invite participation. Creative projects reach new heights. Write and talk.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Step into new levels of prosperity. Discover fresh markets and shift position to tap into a win-win situation. Begin a lucrative Capricorn New Moon phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Raise talents, capacities and skills to new levels with this New Moon in your sign. Begin a period of personal growth.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Insights, breakthroughs and revelations illuminate this next New Moon phase. Dreams appear within reach. Practice benefits a philosophical, spiritual and mindful phase. Make long-term plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — The next phase benefits team efforts. Celebrate breakthroughs in friendship, social networks and community following the Capricorn New Moon. Share love, support and appreciation. Connect.