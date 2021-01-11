Horoscopes for January 11, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/11/21). Money flows easier this year. Consistent action and attention build your financial strength. A winter introspective phase leads to a turning point this summer for new levels of physical performance. Discover renewed inspiration next winter. Use the motivation to pull in a lucrative catch.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Visualize professional perfection. Generate possibilities in conversation. Act fast to grab a lucrative and unexpected opportunity. Long-term benefits are possible. Angels guide you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Assess resources, options and potential. Sort and file what you’ve acquired. You may have more than expected. Take advantage of an opportunity for long-term benefit.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — An opportunity beckons. Discuss potential for profitable collaboration. Long-lasting value is possible. Consider all options. You could stumble across a gem. Work together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Negotiate and refine plans. Creative collaboration flows. Grab an opportunity. Work with your partner. Coordinate your actions for common gain. A prize is available.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Health and energy come first, especially now. Balance work responsibilities with exercise, good food and rest. Do what you love. Share your talents and skills. Practice.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Things come together somehow. Share support with people you love. A stroke of genius reveals new options. Take advantage of a beneficial development.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. An unexpected bargain or benefit is worth grabbing. Do what you can to help. Cook up something sweet.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your creativity overflows. Write and share your story. You’re especially persuasive. Develop an idea into reality. The action is behind the scenes. Do the homework.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — New profits are available, from an unexpected source. Your greatest strength is love. Use your charms to express an enticing possibility. Provide excellence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Begin a confident phase. Advance a personal ambition or dream. You’re energized by love. Learn new tricks when necessary. Make an amazing discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Recharge in peaceful settings. Notice the fragile beauty of the moment you’re in. Imagine, invent and wonder. Indulge in private rituals that feed your spirit.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Harmonize with friends. Reconnect with your wider community. Offer a helping hand. Share support for a team cause. Together, you’re more powerful.