Horoscopes for January 10, 2021

Today’s Birthday (01/10/21). Lucrative ventures flourish this year. Consistent, disciplined actions strengthen financial accounts. Rest and recharge this winter, before changing direction next summer to pursue and grow flowering work and health. An exciting vision inspires you next winter. Save and grow your own prosperity.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Luck illuminates your path, as long as you’re careful, prepared and follow rules. Avoid ephemeral mirages. Make concrete plans. You’re learning valuable skills.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Grow a financial venture together. Avoid risky business and focus on basics. Strengthen infrastructure. Postpone travel or illusions. Productive efforts get rewarded with interest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Negotiate and refine plans with your partner. Your basic values get reaffirmed. Postpone risky or expensive propositions. Small changes reap big rewards. Collaborate.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Health, wellness and energy are top priority. Do what seems right, even if nobody knows. Let your conscience be your guide. Maintain physical and work practices.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Family comes first. Heed the wisdom of your elders, again. Avoid risk, expense or trouble. Rules get reinforced, like gravity. Share emotional support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Talk with family about domestic upgrades you’d like. Conditions are good for making improvements. Avoid impulsive purchases. Clear clutter and fix what’s broken.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Today can be especially creative and interesting. Don’t stir up jealousies or engage in gossip or rumors. Stick to facts, data and respected sources.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available. Monitor the cash flow pulse to keep it positive. Search out the best deals. Stick to practical priorities and avoid unnecessary expense.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Take charge to advance a personal project. Heed wise words from people you trust. Ignore rumors, gossip or controversy. Keep things simple and frugal.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Get into thoughtful planning mode. Avoid travel and hunker down somewhere peaceful to think. Consider desired outcomes. Enjoy favorite rituals. Wait for developments.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork scores a goal. Pull together for a shared win. Follow rules carefully. Strengthen your game through practice. Use tested methods. Stick to classic moves.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Focus on the job at hand. A professional project grows with disciplined attention. Go for excellence. Your work is gaining respect. Patiently persist.