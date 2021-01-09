Horoscopes for January 9, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/09/21). This year offers extra profits. Strategize and steadily advance to build financial strength. Winter’s quiet phase leads to a shift or transition next summer, toward growing health and physical performance. Connect with a sense of purpose next winter. Take advantage of lucrative conditions for growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Educational opportunities present themselves. Pursue a passion whole-heartedly. Take practical steps to advance. Expand your territory in new directions. Connect and strengthen infrastructure.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Review reserves and monitor budgets for positive cash flow. Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Follow rules. Make a practical move. Strengthen your roots.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Make adjustments with your partner. Adapt to changes with communication and practical action. You’re especially attuned to each other. Collaborate for common gain.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice your moves. Take simple precautions. Prioritize your health, fitness and work. Reinforce infrastructures. Focus on mastering the basics. Put together a backup plan.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — It’s a good time to make a romantic move. Talk about what you love. Creative collaboration sparks with ease. Luck follows consistent action.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Settle into a domestic phase. Handle basic chores and tasks and then treat your family to something delicious. Relax with your inner circle.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get productive with a creative project. Follow instructions carefully. You’re especially clever. Schedule objectives and actions. Share appreciation with your team. Reinforce basic communications.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Profitable opportunities arise. Focus on basic priorities and follow rules in detail. You’re gaining points as well as income and experience. Keep deadlines and promises.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially strong and creative. Use your platform to spotlight practical solutions. Make a long-contemplated positive change. Renew a classic idea for modern taste.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Rest and recharge. Notice something beautiful. Nature fulfills your spirit. Go for a walk. Consider plans and possibilities, and imagine potential options. Envision and dream.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Connect with friends to make things happen. Everything you need is within your networks. Support your team reliably and get supported. You’re gaining respect.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You can advance a professional goal farther than expected. Make sure to follow rules, regulations and duties. Prepare for an inspection. Practice reliable routines.