Horoscopes for January 8, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/08/21). Strike new profits this year. Apply dedicated efforts to haul in a lucrative prize. Peaceful solitude this winter allows for creative thinking. Change directions next summer, toward a breakthrough in health, fitness and work. Realize a long-held dream next winter. Save, invest and build financial strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Promote joint ventures. Group communications pay, with Mercury entering Aquarius and Venus entering Capricorn, each for three weeks. Coordinate team actions for shared gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate. Step into professional leadership over three weeks. Patience with tests and challenges earns long-term reward. Communication and education benefit your career (and wallet).

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and well-being. Over three weeks, with Aquarius Mercury and Capricorn Venus, you’re good at finding clever and profitable solutions. Study, research and discuss.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love. Brainstorm and collaborate for shared gain over three weeks. Listen and learn from masters and experts. Negotiate and compromise. Share rewards.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home centers you. For three weeks, with Aquarius Mercury and Capricorn Venus, collaborate closely with your partner. Health, wellness and fitness take the front seat. Support each other.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Communicate and connect. Over three weeks, health, love and family take priority. Learn new games, skills and programs. Practice hobbies, sports and passions. Creativity blossoms.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — For the next three weeks, with both Mercury and Venus changing signs, domestic harmony is top priority. Manage projects that benefit your family. Upgrade household technology.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Harness energy, power and confidence. You’re especially creative and brilliant at home for the next three weeks. Settle into a cozy room to write your masterpiece.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 9 — Make creative plans. Write, publish and broadcast. There’s money to be made over the next three weeks. Organize and plot. Communications get lucrative.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Profit from creative projects over three weeks with Mercury in your sign and Venus in Capricorn. Tell your story. You’re especially charming and persuasive.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 5 — Take care of business. Your dreams are trying to tell you something. Take notes. Envision personal possibilities. Peaceful privacy beckons for three weeks.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re learning new tricks. Begin a three-week phase of both private isolation and thriving team and group collaboration, with Aquarius Mercury and Capricorn Venus.