Horoscopes for January 7, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/07/21). Take advantage of your golden touch this year. Disciplined efforts pay in silver and gold. Winter reflection and planning prepare you for a summer of changes, directing you toward health and vitality. Discover new purpose and inspiration next winter. Preserve resources for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Joint financial considerations take priority. Slow down. Patiently wait for a blockage to clear. Avoid disputes about who is in charge. Manage structural problems. Pull together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Share support with your partner. Find what you need nearby. Avoid impetuous or impulsive moves. Avoid assumptions, accidents or misconceptions. Keep things simple. Relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Slow the pace to avoid mistakes or accidents. Safety first. Your routines get tested. Maintain healthy practices as much as possible. Focus and adapt.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can have fun without spending a fortune. Creative expression projects especially satisfy. Focus on what and who you love. Connect over shared passion.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize home, family and your own domestic bubble. Make upgrades and reorganize the space for current needs. Nurture your garden for later fruit.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Use your clever intellect to find ways around obstacles and barriers. Adapt to unexpected challenges. Don’t rush into anything. Do the research first.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Focus on making money. Scratch out unnecessary expenses and prioritize carefully as you manage delays or shortfalls. Review numbers carefully. Stay in communication.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Procrastination could seem seductive. Avoid distraction, which could cause expensive mistakes. Focus on the priorities you’ve set. Strengthen basic foundations. You’re growing stronger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 6 — Concentrate on cleanup and organization. Step back to reflect on a chaotic situation. Consider the bigger picture. You’re undergoing a transition. Relax and recharge.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Help your team navigate unplanned deviations or obstacles. Slow the action to avoid mistakes or accidents. Support each other through a tricky passage.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — A professional puzzle has you engaged. Explore potential solutions. The prize you’re seeking requires finesse rather than brute force. Wait for better conditions to move.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — You’re craving adventure, travel and exploration; yet road conditions appear blocked. Patiently wait for resolution. An educational opportunity stimulates your curiosity. You’re learning fast.