Horoscopes for January 6, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/06/21). Your income and prosperity rise this year. Take advantage of profitable conditions with discipline and coordination. A quiet, introspective winter produces plans for summer transitions, leading to refreshed inspiration, health and energy. Rediscover your own guiding light next winter. Steadily grow your nest egg.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate creatively. You can grow your income over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Self-esteem grows along with your account balances.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Balance a busy schedule with time for exercise. You’re spurred to take action. You’re especially energized and powerful with Mars in your sign for six weeks.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Declutter, organize and make plans. Over six weeks with Mars in Taurus, clean closets, garages and attics. Nurture health and happiness. Relax and have fun.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your friends are your superpower. Together, anything seems possible over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Connect and share the load.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take bold action. Pour energy into your professional growth. Advance in your career over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Communication is key.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Get into a profitable groove. Travel conditions seem tricky. An educational exploration engages you over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Follow a fascination.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take charge. Update financial plans and budget over six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Grow your family assets with careful action. Step into greater leadership.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Savor peaceful moments to plan and consider. Partnership flowers over the next six weeks with Mars in Taurus. Work together for a shared vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Teamwork satisfies. You’re especially energized with Mars in Taurus for six weeks. Exercise and build. Prioritize health. Crank the power to eleven.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Put your heart into your career. Actions speak louder than words over six weeks. Pursue romance and passion with Taurus Mars. Practice what you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Travel conditions seem blocked. Improve your living conditions over six weeks with Mars in comfortable Taurus. Home beautification, repairs and renovation especially satisfy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Work together productively and profitably. Writing projects flow with ease. You’re intent on getting the story. Get the word out farther with Mars in Taurus.