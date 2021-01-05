Horoscopes for January 5, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/05/21). You’re in the money this year. Follow lucrative opportunities with focused, disciplined efforts for growth. Winter plans set the stage for summer changes that energize your work and vitality. A new sense of purpose inspires your next winter. Conserve resources for family growth, with love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Your partner’s view is important. Listen to each other. Choose what’s best for family. Avoid travel, expense or fuss. Talk about your shared passions.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Take care. A formidable barrier blocks the path. Avoid impulsive moves or bluster. Keep practicing your moves. Work with someone who sees your blind spot.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Focus on love, romance and fun. You can see what’s been stalling the action. Reaffirm commitments and keep or change your promises. Have fun together.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can see what’s missing. Navigate a domestic breakdown or miscommunication with patience and grace. Clean and make repairs. Love is the answer.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Dig into your research. An area where you’ve been creatively stuck begins to shift as you discover new material and ideas. Note options and possibilities.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Tap new income sources. Shifting markets reveal new opportunities. Delays could impact payments, shipments and cash flow. Patiently monitor conditions and make backup plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — You can’t do everything. Fact and fantasy clash. Go for clarity. Treat yourself and others with kindness and respect. Adapt expectations to reality.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Meditate on love. You’re undergoing a metamorphosis, preparing to shed your old shell for a new one. Rest and recharge. Envision and dream.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Physical and communication barriers challenge a team effort. Clarify issues and patiently work out solutions. Rely on friends, partners and allies. Connect and share.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Career matters occupy your time. Slow and consider your moves to avoid accidents. For beautiful results, you might make a mess. Deliberate on it.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Educational barriers delay your travels and explorations. Nonetheless, continue your investigations. Studies reveal fascinating ideas. Follow an obsessive thread. Make beautiful discoveries.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Follow the rules carefully with a shared financial venture. Avoid delays or hassle by filing papers early. Clarify miscommunications patiently and immediately. Collaborate.