Horoscopes for January 4, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/04/21). Cash flow rises this year. Generate financial growth with care and discipline. Slowly consider and plan this winter for summer transitions that spark an electric energy surge for your work and health. Big changes reveal big opportunities next winter. You’re discovering what’s really important.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health and safety. Slow to avoid expensive accidents. Find a way to work smarter. Achieve a higher level of understanding. Take care.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Communication makes a difference. Discuss what you’ve been withholding. Secrets get revealed. It may not be pretty. Build on a foundation of trust.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Your vision of the ideal home and the reality may not match. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean closets and drawers. Find a satisfying compromise.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Creative communication projects generate lasting value. Do the homework for a brilliant insight. Discover a hidden truth. Write, broadcast and publish. Get the word out.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Develop a brilliant idea. You’re especially creative around moneymaking. Think of a fabulous way to make more. Follow up. Count it as it arrives.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Gather your wits. Tell the truth. It gets revealed anyway. Consider yourself from another perspective. Think outside the box. Use your worries for inspiration.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Organize plans and preparations. Check out an interesting suggestion. Keep asking questions. Believe in miracles. A hidden truth gets revealed. Aim for the stars.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Team communication makes a vital difference. Don’t make assumptions. Speak with one voice. Discover solutions and opportunities in conversation. Collaborate and coordinate your moves.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Write your own ticket. Determine how you’d like things to go. Harmony may require effort. You can see what doesn’t work. Edit, revise and develop.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — You want to venture farther out. Accept the truth, even if you don’t like it. Find new ways to explore. Make an amazing discovery.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Dig into the numbers for financial revelation. Discover the truth. Clean messes. Advance on honorable terms. Track spending. Count what you’ve gained. Sign documents.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Clean a mess with your partner. Someone blurts out the truth. Listen carefully. Talk it over, honestly. Don’t harbor misconceptions. Deal in facts. What’s really important?