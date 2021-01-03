Horoscopes for January 3, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/03/21). This new year rings in fresh prosperity. Disciplined action pays off in gold. Winter introspection and planning helps redirect you around a summer barrier, toward fulfilling a dream, for renewed energy and health. Turn a vision into reality next winter. Preserve and conserve abundant resources.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Walk and talk. Your work is in demand. Health and safety come first. Balance a busy schedule with sacred time for exercise and reflection.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Advance your romance or game in practical directions. The odds are in your favor. Discover a simple solution in conversation. Talk about what you love.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Adapt your place for family needs. Make practical upgrades and repairs. Clear out clutter and put things away. Less is more. Cook up something delicious.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Get the word out. Connect and share the latest. Discuss practical priorities. Avoid risky business, travel or crowds. Align communication with action for powerful results.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of profitable conditions. Friends help you make a lucrative connection. Avoid risk or expense. Stick to practical methods and tested routines.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — A spotlight could shine your way. Dress for success. Someone is saying nice things about you. Avoid fuss, expense or wasted effort. Advance a personal project.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 6 — Hide in your sanctuary. You can get especially productive when left to your own devices. Peaceful settings inspire imaginative visions and plans. Prioritize practical logistics.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Share and connect to push a shared project forward. Team efforts yield satisfying results. Go for substance over symbolism. Keep your objective in mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Pursue professional priorities and projects. Avoid illusive terrain and stick to solid ground. Obsess on the details. Monitor budgets and schedules. Get farther than expected.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Create your own agenda. Adapt your exploration to current conditions. Monitor closely and keep your practical priorities. Avoid risky directions. Study and assess.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Strategize with your partner. Work out solutions for mutual benefit. Use your persuasive charms to grow shared accounts. Collaborate.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance kindles in a conversation. A creative collaboration heats up. One person’s ideas spark another’s. Brainstorm and take notes. Advance practical priorities and celebrate together.