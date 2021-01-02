Horoscopes for January 2, 2021

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (01/02/21). Your next year rains down silver and gold. Collect the abundance with steady discipline, organization and care. A peaceful, private winter prepares for summer changes that inspire new levels of health and vitality. Make an important spiritual connection next winter. Reap a bounteous harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Prioritize your health and work. You’re energized. Carve out time for exercise, despite a busy schedule, to revive mind, body and spirit. Generate satisfying results.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Make your move. Discover imaginative solutions to advance a passion, game or romantic pursuit. Savor fun with family and young people. Get creative.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Make repairs and upgrades. Clean and clear clutter. Work out family solutions. Adjust the space to suit current needs.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Share the news. Negotiate agreements, sign contracts and publish. Launch your book or creative project. Get your message out to a wider audience.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Lucrative opportunities abound. Action leads to profits and benefits. Costs may be higher than expected; monitor the budget while keeping the balls in play.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Delve into a personal passion. The skills you develop serve you well. Explore your favorite subjects and grow your expertise. Contribute leadership and support.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Breathe deeply and savor peaceful settings. Avoid travel, crowds or overstimulation. Settle into a quiet, private planning phase. Plot your moves in advance.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Together, your team is invincible. Connect and coordinate your actions. Provide support, encouragement and motivation. Carry your share of the load. Go, go, go!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Work takes priority. Advance a professional project by leaps and bounds. Walk and talk with your team. Energize and empower others. Your status is rising.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Explore and study new cultures, discoveries and frontiers. Educational engagement produces satisfying results. Dig in for a deeper take. Share what you’re learning.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate for lucrative benefits. The more you complete, the more you gain. Contribute to a shared venture. Coordinate and strategize actions. Repay a favor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Your partnership seems energized. Together, you can move mountains. Coordinate plans and move decisively. Your collaboration is producing results. Share your gratitude and appreciation.