Horoscopes for January 1, 2021

Today’s Birthday (01/01/21). The New Year blesses you with abundance. Nurture your garden faithfully to reap a prosperous harvest. Rebound from winter shadows before summer transitions lead to new physical performance levels. Next winter brings an epiphany and resolution. Squirrel away bountiful nuts for later.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You and your partner are on the same wavelength. If you want something, ask. Share secrets and confidences, ideas and solutions. Collaborate for common gain.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize growing health and vitality. Share dreams, visions and possibilities to energize your work. Listen to a trusted coach and follow their guidance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Romance arises in conversation. Talk about crazy dreams, hidden opportunities and wild possibilities. Express your creativity, passion and care. Share and speculate about solutions.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Discuss domestic dreams. Align on changes and take action. Move the furniture. Clean, sort and organize to reduce clutter. Generate satisfying results. Beautify your space.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Don’t pay for a wild story. Follow the money trail. Gather information and keep it confidential until you’re ready to reveal. Study the situation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Profitable deals come together. Bargain, negotiate and barter. Talk about dreams, possibilities and potential. Keep an open mind. Sign on the dotted line.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — The work you’ve done reflects you well. Tap creative ideas. Reject far-fetched schemes in favor of practical solutions. As you gain strength, you gain options.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Write your dreams and creative visions. Listen to intuition and notice the emotional undercurrent. Rest and recharge. Make plans and preparations. Savor peaceful settings.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Discuss potential opportunities with your team. Invest in infrastructure. Others appreciate your persuasive views. Social interactions reveal unconsidered solutions. Collaborate with friends and allies.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 5 — Focus on professional priorities, potential and dreams. Walk and talk. Alternate between physical exercise and quiet contemplation. Replace something volatile with something secure.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — You’re energized and inspired by what you’re learning. Make a valuable connection and develop it. Plan future trips and adventures. Consider educational opportunities. Discuss.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Changes necessitate budget revisions. Plan and act strategically. Avoid impulsive expense. Join forces for shared financial gain. Sign and file contracts and papers.