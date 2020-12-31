Horoscopes for December 31, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/31/20). This New Year brings growing prosperity. Regular routines and practices win golden prizes. Artistic projects come together intuitively. An inspiring vision motivates winter plans, before summer transitions energize your work and fitness. Connect at a deeper level next winter with truth, beauty and goodness. Give thanks.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Obstacles or barriers could seem limiting. Go for substance over romantic symbolism. Strengthen foundational elements. Infuse a project with love.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Household issues demand attention. Slow down and listen. Make repairs and clean messes. Take time to work out a misunderstanding. Share something delicious.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Spontaneous creativity could tempt you away from more practical tasks. Capture brilliant ideas for later development. Despite unfavorable conditions, produce satisfying results.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Prepare estimates, bids and budgets. Shortages or breakdowns could get expensive. Plug a leak. Mind the gap. Simplify with clever solutions. Ask for what’s due.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re getting stronger. Adapt to changes or confusion. Avoid risk or controversy. Self-discipline pays off. Focus on fundamental elements of a personal project.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take private time to consider recent changes. Adapt and adjust plans. Look before leaping. Stay frugal. Conclude projects to clear space for what’s next.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Revise team strategies for new conditions. New facts dispel old fears. Don’t take things personally. Contribute to a community effort. Teamwork gets amplified results.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Focus on a professional test or challenge. Stay objective in a tense situation. Listen to all considerations. Avoid conflicting interests. Practice diplomacy and tact.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Dream big. Your wanderlust is getting worse, although travel and study options may be limited. Craft flexible plans. Discover private spots off the beaten path.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Manage shared expenses carefully. Reduce consumption to save money. Avoid spending on entertainment or unnecessary stuff. Pull together around changes. Contribute to family needs.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Things may not go as planned. Adapt to changes with your partner. Support each other to navigate challenging circumstances. Stay flexible. Keep a sense of humor.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Watch for physical challenges. Slow to avoid accidents. Sharp corners require a reduction in velocity. Focus on basics to prioritize health, safety and optimal performance.