Horoscopes for December 30, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/30/20). Your financial growth surges this year. Consistent action gets lucrative results. Enjoy creative projects. Organize and plot this winter for summer changes that benefit your work, health and energy. Spiritual and philosophical breakthroughs highlight next winter. Gather resources for home and family.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — One domestic mess can lead to another; before you know it, you’ve torn the closet apart. Prioritize practical upgrades. A coat of paint works wonders.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Edit and revise before publishing. Discover new errors and address before going to print. Strengthen foundational elements and build from there. Clarify misunderstandings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Work could interfere with travel or personal plans. Stay in communication to manage changes. Monitor conditions. Pivot toward a lucrative direction. Chop wood, carry water.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — You can realize a personal dream despite delays or miscommunications. Patiently clarify. Let others know what you’re aiming for. Build support for your idea.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Recharge in peaceful settings. Stand outside a controversy. Favor private over public participation. Nature energizes you. Breathe deeply and rest. Connect with water.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Take a philosophical view as you adjust to social changes. Light candles. Share dreams and wishes. Connect with friends and allies in new ways.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Allow yourself to dream and speculate about professional possibilities. Revise portfolios, resumes and websites to reflect your new views.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — The impossible seems accessible. Benefits flow through educational pursuits. Investigate, study and learn. Explore new frontiers. Imagine an amazing adventure and put your ducks in a row.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Review budgets and monitor shared financial conditions. Update paperwork, filing and submissions. Manage accounts for growth. Collaborate and coordinate how best to advance.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Imagine possibilities with your partner. Allow visions and dreams to arise. Avoid sensitivities. Speculate and consider. Think about how you’d love things to go.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Exercise caution. Consider physical consequences before engaging in risky behavior. Health challenges limit your options. Take action to protect yourself and others.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Revise old assumptions or expectations about romance and love. There’s a difference between what you thought and how things are. Listen and learn.