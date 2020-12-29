Horoscopes for December 29, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/29/20). Profits surge this year. Steady, disciplined efforts earn bonus prizes. Intuition feeds your creativity and communication. Winter plans and visions lead to a summertime transition for an energizing surge for work, health and fitness. Peaceful introspection uncovers delightful discoveries next winter. Prosperity grows with care.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon Eclipse. Begin a new home and family phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Start a new chapter. A new six-month Eclipse phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Consider familiar stories from another perspective.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — A turning point arises around income and finances. Discover profitable opportunities in new directions with the Cancer Eclipse. Harvest an unexpended windfall.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — A challenge redirects you. This Lunar Eclipse in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams, past and future. This Cancer Eclipse illuminates a transition. Begin a six-month introspective phase.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community, over six months. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Cancer Eclipse sparks a career shift. Focus on passions over the next six months.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — An exploration changes and adapts. Tonight’s Eclipse illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with new concepts over six months. Learn from a master.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high under tonight’s Lunar Eclipse. Shift directions with shared finances over the next six months. Work out the next phase together.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership, with the Eclipse in Cancer. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to changes in plans.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Adapt practices for new conditions under this Eclipse. Begin a new physical health and fitness phase, despite barriers, limitations or obstacles. Increase strength and vitality.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor with tonight’s Lunar Eclipse in Cancer. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives.