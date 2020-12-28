Horoscopes for December 28, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/28/20). Grab lucrative opportunities this year. Dedicated action pays off big. Creative dreams can come true. Private planning this winter provides structure to support with summer changes, leading to growing health, strength and vitality. Discover private treasure next winter. Feed the garden and it feeds you.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — The news can motivate outrage. Hidden lies get revealed. Let your feelings be known. Stand up for what’s right. Use your creativity and passion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Simplify and reduce consumption for balance. Turn down an expensive invitation. Don’t get all the bells and whistles on purchases. Favor experiences over stuff.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — You can see clearly as shadows fade. You’re growing stronger. Pamper yourself with extra self-care. Clean your spaces and try a new look.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Allow yourself time to process. Transitions and changes whirl by, without fanfare, lost in the news. Take private sanctuary time. Indulge in spiritually soothing rituals.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Consider other opinions when discovering the reality behind a fantasy or myth. Emotional energy drives you to collaborate in a community effort. Teamwork gets results.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your work is attracting attention. Polish your public-facing promotional materials and portfolios. Pursue practical priorities. You can see what’s needed. Strengthen professional infrastructures.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Energize an investigation to navigate around travel barriers and limitations. Meet educational challenges and hurdles with patience. Adapt plans for new conditions.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Encourage frugal behavior. Don’t lose what you’ve got for a vague fantasy. Keep generating value and stashing resources. Eat well and simply. Collaborate.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Reserve judgment. You can see your partner’s weaknesses. They can see yours too. Patience pays high dividends. Collaborate for shared commitments. Provide a stabilizing influence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 6 — Nurture your health and fitness despite challenges. A walk outside clears your head and gets your body moving. Adapt for areas of concern. Rest deeply.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Relax and have fun. Find domestic diversions. Enjoy simple pleasures. Romantic challenges require patience. Connect with loved ones. Get carried away in a creative project.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Go for domestic bliss. Reality doesn’t meet fantasies. Clean messes at home. Handle chores and housework. Prepare for what’s ahead. Beautification and cooking projects satisfy.