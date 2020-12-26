Horoscopes for December 26, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/26/20). New silver flows in this year. Catch and conserve resources with consistent dedication. Tap into creativity. Imagine and dream a delightful scheme this winter. Taking a different fork in the road next summer leads to greater health, energy and productivity. Make a profound discovery next winter. Manage finances for healthy growth.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Connect with your wider circle of friends, colleagues and allies. Share the view from your place. Take things philosophically. Communication works magic.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Tap into a lucrative project. Discipline and luck combine for satisfying results. You can get what you need. Relax and enjoy the ride.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — You’re empowered to explore and learn new tricks. Expand your territory. Innovate and invent. Dress for success and ask for what you want.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — Complete projects in private. Peaceful surroundings soothe. Organize papers and manage shared financial accounts for growth. Consider opportunities, benefits and options. Make profitable plans.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Your team comes to the rescue. Good fortune blesses collaboration. Connect with your partner at a deeper level. Love, respect and affinity grow.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Anticipate professional and industry-wide changes. Keep adjusting your business for health challenges. Opportunity hides in plain sight. Adapt and grow in new directions.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Adventure calls. The news affects your decisions. Stay flexible. Set backup plans. Home-based investigations let you have it all: family, romance and exploration.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Take care of business. Contribute to grow shared accounts. It’s all for home and family. Feed everyone. The best things in life are free.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Creative collaboration flowers. Brainstorm ideas and potential messages. Discuss options and potential. Invent and share possibilities. Settle on a clever compromise.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Take care of yourself. Upcoming lucrative opportunities require your physical talents. Don’t overdo things. Save your energy. Relax and take it easy.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Have fun with friends and family. Focus on personal projects and enthusiasms. Practice what you love. Share your obsession with someone who gets it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Domestic joys draw you in. Take it easy and enjoy simple pleasures. Envision and plan what’s coming ahead. Recharge with family and home-cooked comfort food.