Horoscopes for December 25, 2020

Today’s Birthday (12/25/20). Financial growth blesses this year. Take advantage of favorable income conditions with steady action. You’re especially creative and intuitive. Winter brings introspective realizations. A summer change or transition recharges and energizes you. Revelations inspire new plans and visions next winter. Conserve a bountiful harvest.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — Your cup runneth over. Enjoy abundance, sweetness and light. Share kindness and resources. Your status rises naturally. Talk about lucrative dreams. Stash your treasures.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 9 — Personal dreams get energized. Your past work speaks well for you. Envision the perfect situation and discuss with your inner circle. Imagine winning.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful privacy provides an intimate setting for reflection and nostalgia. Consider dreams, old and new. Listen to intuition. Make a spirit connection. Rest deeply.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Connect with friends. Let people know they’re loved and appreciated. Add some glitz without breaking the bank. Share dreams and collaborate for shared gain.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Imagine a dreamy assignment. Discuss possibilities with interesting collaborators. Gather support for your project. Another helps you make an important connection. Brainstorm together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Make long-distance connections onscreen. Travel fantasies dissipate. Share with friends and relations. Reach out to your wider family circle. Learn from each other.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Strategize to grow family resources. You’re bonded by a shared dream. A surprise delights. Come up with creative collaborative ideas. Contribute to the bounty.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Collaborate to realize your common vision. Each one contributes their expertise and care. Enjoy a mutual attraction. Share and connect. Compromise for dreamy results.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — A natural connection outdoors feeds your spirit. Breathe deeper around trees. Balance work with exercise and rest. Fall in love with the stars.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Have fun with the ones you love. Romantic moments enchant. Indulge in hobbies, arts and sports. Play your favorite games. Creativity and imagination spark.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prepare domestic bliss without overdoing things. Simple pleasures suffice. Light candles. Play music, puzzles and games with family. Share and connect at home.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially brilliant. Capture your views into words and images. Honor those who have contributed. Share revelations and discoveries, hidden beauty and secret treasures.