Horoscopes for December 24, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/24/20). You’re especially lucky with money this year. Apply disciplined efforts to maximize growth. Creative dreams abound. Organize, plan and prepare for winter realization. Shifting spiritual or philosophical perspectives this summer energizes your work, health and fitness. New possibilities inspire next winter. Stash extra silver.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Luck and your own quick wit reveal new profits. You’re especially persuasive. Replenish reserves. Savings are growing in value. Little treasures add up.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Follow a hunch. A brilliant idea sweeps you off your feet. Challenges and pitfalls abound. Discover unexpected solutions in conversation. Talk about possibilities.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 6 — Get reinspired by an old dream. Changes could seem abrupt to others. Intuition provides one possible road map to success. The action is behind the scenes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Your friends surprise you. Secrets could get revealed. Instill compassion as a group goal. Listen carefully. Don’t believe everything you hear. Offer good advice.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Adapt on the fly. Don’t rely on either luck or discipline today. Stay flexible with changes. Learn from a technical expert. Keep your sense of humor.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Do the homework. An educational goal appears within reach, including obstacles. Take advantage of unexpected circumstances. Avoid travel, risk or expense. Find hidden opportunities.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — An upgrade in technology could increase profits. It’s a good time to ask for money. Track your earnings. Find an unexpected windfall for shared accounts.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Talk with your partner. Coordinate who will do what. Compromise and work out details. Make agreements and initiate action. Collaborate for shared gain.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Practice your moves and routines. Protect your health and vitality. Take meticulous care for best performance. Discuss an unexpected situation with trusted experts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize activities and people you love. Connect with friends and family. Let others know what you need. Offer support. Get creative despite unplanned twists.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Domestic tasks have your focus. Confer with family. A bizarre suggestion could actually work. Update home technology. Replace something broken. Remember what worked before.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Change comes through communication. For different results, say something different. Gossip can come back to bite you. Let others know what you want.