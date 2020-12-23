Horoscopes for December 23, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/23/20). Capture gushing cash flow this year. Maximize growth with focused discipline. Envision new possibilities to inspire your plans this winter. Revising and adapting to summer changes inspires revitalization of your health and work. Discover profound inspiration next winter. Take advantage to grow financial strength.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — The road seems blocked with a personal dream. Is there another way? Don’t go far. Avoid risk or danger. Wait for developments. Pamper yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Breathe deeply. You may feel pressured or stressed. Avoid travel, expense or risk. Lower expectations and focus on priorities. Simplify, lay low and relax.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Postpone gatherings. Don’t force things. Avoid a social conflict of interests. It could get awkward. Old beliefs get challenged. Don’t burn any bridges.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional projects may not go as planned. Resist the temptation to splurge. Mistakes get expensive fast. Slow to avoid upset or misunderstanding. Stay cool.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Don’t venture far. Hidden risks, dangers and expenses abound. Slow to reassess conditions and avoid accidents. Stay in communication. Find new ways to connect.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Pull together despite temporary setbacks. Discover hidden expenses. Collaborate to reduce spending. Don’t lose your temper. Support others with love. All is well.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Nerves may be wound tight. Avoid taking it out on your partner. Postpone travel or risk. Don’t push limitations. Instead, offer compassion and patience.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 6 — Prioritize health. Slow to avoid accidents. Avoid travel, risk or expense. It’s a dangerous moment. Wait for developments. Take a walk to cool down.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Patience is a virtue. Apply with romantic barriers or challenges. Don’t push or risk breakage. Avoid risk or upset. Share compassion with yourself and others.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — An unexpected development lands at your house, possibly including breakage. Referee a family quarrel without losing your temper. Patience pays extra reward. Offer treats.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Creative roadblocks abound. Traffic isn’t pretty, either. Don’t show unfinished work yet. Revise, edit and cut to reduce expenses. Avoid risk or controversy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Don’t forget to do something you promised. Mistakes can get expensive. Avoid wasting money or energy. Postpone travel with risky conditions. Financial discretion is advised.