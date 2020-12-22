Horoscopes for December 22, 2020

Tribune News Service

Today’s Birthday (12/22/20). Income rises this year. Consistent actions amplify positive conditions. Love inspires you. Imagine, create and fulfill long-term dreams this winter. Enjoy a quiet planning phase this summer, recharging energy for work and health. Spiritual and philosophical insights inspire breakthroughs next winter. Grow wealth and conserve resources.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 9 — You’re especially charismatic. Connect with your powerful team. Have fun with friends. Indulge your shared passions and obsessions. Celebrate and play together.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 6 — Get productive behind closed doors. Privacy suits your mood. Complete old projects and prepare for new. Enjoy nurturing rituals, peaceful reflection and rest.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Take a break from team efforts. Share fun and treats with friends. Social connections enrich and delight. Reach out to your wider circle. Share discoveries.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional collaboration leads to satisfying results. Lucrative opportunities flower with care. Luck follows disciplined efforts. Connect and share the load. Work together to advance.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Expand your terrain. Explore new frontiers with your partner. You share a desire to investigate and learn. Collaboration is your superpower. Strategize thoroughly.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and wellness. Fortune follows disciplined efforts. Contribute to a joint venture. Keep your promises and bargains. Together, you’re building for the future.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Connect for a delightful collaboration. Partnership strengthens and grows with love. Share creative ideas, encouragement and support. Fortune favors faithful attention. Have fun together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Romance fills the air. You’re especially creative. Profits arise from the seeds you plant. Create, nurture and grow valuable investments. Apply love and attention.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts draw you in. Personal projects engage and delight. Dress to impress. Get involved in domestic preparations. Enjoy delicious moments with family.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Write and revise communications. Share messages of love. Realize a dream with steady action. Savor traditions. Practice beloved rituals. Share possibilities and blessings.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Keep bringing home the pasta. Handle what’s needed to keep cash flowing. Teamwork saves time and money. Share support and resources. Collaborate for common gain.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — You’ve got the power. Energize an upcoming professional project for rising status and influence. Propel it with enthusiasm. Put love into your work.