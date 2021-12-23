FROM ZOO TO YOU Visit the zoo for fun and education

By Alice Nelson

Annually on Dec. 27, there is a special day that is celebrated internationally, Visit the Zoo Day! Although the origins of this day are unknown, zoos have been playing an important role in societies since at least 3500 BC. While these early menageries were also collections of wild animals, often from far away, they were a far cry from the standard of modern zoos. So, what is a modern zoo? Modern zoos are a place for people to connect with wildlife, to learn about the natural world, and to inspire conservation!

Zoos across the globe house, feed, care for, and enrich hundreds of thousands of wild animals. Zoos serve as the steward of wild populations by protecting the genetics of vulnerable populations.

The Association of Zoos & Aquariums, known as AZA, is an organization dedicated to the advancement of zoos and aquariums specifically in the areas of conservation, education, science, and recreation. AZA accredited Zoos, like the Lee Richardson Zoo, participate in Species Survival Plans (or SSPs). These plans put together animals from across many zoos to help breed animals and keep their genetics protected for the future.

Visiting zoos allows you to see animal species from all over the world much more closely than would be possible in the wild. Visiting zoos allows you to have fun and connect with friends and family while watching the animals.

And it is more than just fun, visitors can learn more about wildlife through signs and educational activities. Some such activities at the Lee Richardson Zoo are special conservation awareness days with keeper chats, discovery carts full of biofacts and information, educational programs, and much more.

Zoos aren’t just good family fun; scientists also find zoos useful as zoos allow them to study populations of animals in a way not possible in the field. For example, many behavioral studies are completed at zoos because of the ability to observe the same animals, day after day, in a controlled manner. Animal health is also studied at zoos, not just to help the animals living in the zoo but also to help wild populations of the animals. Much of the knowledge we have about reptile life cycles and special abilities to reproduce came from zoo staff noting how reptiles reproduce in while in human care.

Zoos are also striving to help wildlife every day! When you visit a zoo, you can learn about ways you can help wildlife. Don’t think you have to travel across the globe to help wildlife; zoos can teach you little actions you can take in your own home that can help wildlife on the other side of the globe! Once you know about what you can do, it is up to you to take those actions. By supporting zoos, you help zoos to support conservation efforts.

So, if you would like to see some wildlife and help protect them at the same time, come visit the Lee Richardson Zoo!

Alice Nelson is an education specialist at Lee Richardson Zoo.