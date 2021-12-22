SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in two tables of the Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Robin McLinn finished in second place, while Jean Wildeman took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Carol Klaus won high in two table of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Sheryl Holiman was second and John Bunnell finished in third place.

If interested in joining on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.