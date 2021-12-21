FUTURE, PRESENT and PAST Answering historic questions on local Christmas traditions

By Steve Quakenbush

Most families in southwest Kansas share traditions each year during the holiday season, and so do the communities in which they live. Some of those traditions, begun years or decades past, continue today while others have faded from memory.

Our files here at the Finney County Historical Museum have recorded quite a few of those practices, some of which are included in the Christmas Quiz below. Each question is followed by the answer.

Question: What is the first year that anyone celebrated Christmas in the City of Garden City? Answer: The year would be 1884, since Garden City was officially incorporated as a city on Jan. 13, 1883 by order of District Judge J.C. Strang. However, the community traces its roots to four quarter-section claims filed early in 1878, so individual family observances may have taken place as early as December of 1878.

Question: Whose huge lighted Christmas tree drew an annual stream of traffic as observers drove by each December to see it in the mid-20th Century? Answer: Charles and Audrey Collins, who lived at 505 Chesterfield and operated Collins Furniture and Storage.

Question: What unfortunate event closely followed the Christmas of 1885 in and around Garden City? Answer: The blizzard of 1886, which struck in January and left the region snowbound for weeks, causing a number of fatalities and wreaking economic havoc locally and across the plains.

Question: What well-known Garden City gentleman took on the persona of Santa Claus each year, as far back as the 1940s, delighting an untold number of boys and girls during the holidays? Answer: The gentleman was Ira Travis.

Question: What familiar Christmas figures were once displayed larger-than-life on top of the Dillons supermarket each holiday on Main Street, where Weber Refrigeration is located today? Answer: The three wise men, mounted on camels.

Question: Like their countrymen elsewhere across the nation, German immigrants brought what Old World holiday tradition with them when they arrived in Finney County? Answer: Christmas trees.

Question: What holiday ornament was displayed on top of the Garden City post office during the 1940s, where High Plains Public Radio is housed today? Answer: A giant Santa Claus, standing approximately 15 feet or more in height.

Question: Rather than red, what was the color of the coat worn by a moving mechanical Santa Claus in the window of the Vogue Shop for many years on Garden City’s Main Street each Christmas season? Answer: Gold.

Question: Garden City’s Tuba Christmas concert is part of a network of similar events taking place in communities across the nation. When and where did the first such concert take place? Answer: New York City’s Rockefeller Center in 1974.

Question: What innovative kind of vehicle conveyed Santa Claus to a public celebration in Stevens Park for Garden City’s children in 1955? Answer: A helicopter.

Question: What wintertime activity took place at Garden City’s Big Pool each year until it was discontinued? Answer: Ice skating, which was suspended after the pool’s concrete began to crack.

Question: What sort of holiday decorations hung above Garden City’s Main Street intersections throughout the 1950s and 1960s? Answer: Lighted Christmas bells, strung diagonally from the lamp posts.

Question: What was the first year that silver-colored aluminum Christmas trees were used in southwest Kansas and across the nation? Answer: That would be 1958, the year they were introduced. Such trees sold for $35 to $80 in an era when real Christmas trees were priced at $5 to $10.

Question: What was displayed each holiday season for many years at Garden City’s former high school, now the site of Horace Good Middle School? Answer: A stained glass-style Christmas scene in the front stairwell windows, created by art students and visible from Main Street.

Question: How did Garden City’s present-day Christmas parade, now sponsored annually by Burtis Motor Company, originate? Answer: It began 21 years ago in 2000 as a Garden City High School Buff Project involving then-students Megan Frazier and Megan Price.

Question: What electrically-powered mechanical holiday scene was displayed annually in the Garnand Furniture Store window on Main Street, in the Windsor Hotel building, for many years? Answer: A seven-foot long Santa’s Workshop diorama, now on exhibit at the Finney County Historical Museum.

If you scored 100 percent on the quiz, then please feel free to reward yourself with an extra helping of dessert at Christmas dinner; and no matter how many answers you knew, or didn’t, don’t forget to stop by the museum to see that still-functioning Santa’s Workshop. We’re open 1-5 p.m. every day except Dec. 24-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2.

From all of us at the Finney County Museum, Giáng sinh vui vẻ, Christmas-ka wanaagsan, pyawshwinsaw hkarahchcamaat hpyitparhcay, Feliz Navidad and Merry Christmas.

