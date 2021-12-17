MURPHY'S LAW Returning to reality after a family vacation

By Patrick Murphy

Well, another family vacation is in the books, and it’s back to reality.

In case you’re wondering, no, it’s not good to be back home. It’s good to be on vacation. The actual vacation is great, traveling to and from is not so great.

I was talking to my son, Alek, in the Denver airport, about travel, and we both agreed that if we had to travel a lot and spend time in airports we would be miserable.

It’s not that we had a really bad experience this time — although Alek has in Denver. Planes were basically on time with only a minor delay in Denver when we were heading back home via Omaha.

My wife and I had room to spread our legs from Omaha to Arizona and Arizona to California, and again on California to Denver. The flight back to Omaha was a little tighter, but not bad.

My kids had to deal with a lot of little kids, one who licked a seat and another who climbed on the back of it, and another who cried loudly.

The airports themselves were pretty accommodating, and every experience was unique.

During check-in at the Omaha airport I heard one TSA worker tell a co-worker not to be so lazy and get his a__ in gear, so that was kind of funny.

In all airports there were sporadic announcements to wear masks, but at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport nothing was enforced, even when a woman working on what was likely one of several drinks, approached a couple of airport workers without a mask, they said nothing.

In Denver my son and daughter found hair in their expensive airport food, and I had a pizza that was basically bread, a little tomato sauce, a little bit of cheese and pepperonis.

I don’t expect a great experience, so I wasn’t really disappointed. Anytime I’m not crammed into my seat with some stranger infringing on my space is a good flight.

We have had worse flights, ones that were more crowded and the people we ended up sitting next to us spreading out like they were in their living room, so this was pretty good by comparison.

Still, I don’t know how people who fly a lot do it.

They have to spend a lot of time in airports, and maybe it just becomes routine, but it is not a routine I would welcome.

Traveling on a private jet with family and friends and room to move around would be the best scenario, but that’s not going to happen, unless someone out there has a private jet they’ll lend us.

Our luggage suffered a bit. One of the handles on my suitcase was broken, and two years ago when we flew to Arizona my wife lost luggage tags — on the way there and then on the way back.

Many years ago my bags went one way and I went another, so I had to wait up for my luggage to be delivered to the hotel later that night.

But I would get on a plane tomorrow if it meant another family vacation, and I’d even sit in the middle seat.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.