FROM ZOO TO YOU Become a volunteer at Lee Richardson Zoo

By Julianne Turner

As the holiday season comes to an end and the new year begins, the Lee Richardson Zoo will start recruiting for new volunteers. If you are someone who loves animals and are excited to learn new things, this is the opportunity for you! There are a wide variety of opportunities as a Zoo Volunteer: from handling animals, to crafting with kids, to weeding and gardening, and even helping with translations, the Zoo has a place for everyone!

The best part about the Zoo’s volunteer program is the ability to make the experience almost whatever you want. If you enjoy helping out behind the scenes, some opportunities for volunteers include assisting with setting up for large events, preparing craft supplies for our Story Time participants, and maintaining our library and biofact collections. If you like gardening, we can always use help around the Zoo with weeding, planting, and making our garden spaces look nice!

Do you want to get up close and personal with some animals? You can help with Animal Encounters or become an Animal Handler after your first year of volunteering! As an Animal Handler, you get to work closely with our Ambassador Animals at the Zoo by socializing them, which is when we handle them behind the scenes. That way the animals stay comfortable and feel safe around people. You can also assist us with bringing the animals on programs and presenting them to visitors, which helps others learn more about each species!

We would love to start offering a new opportunity to translate programs and chats to Spanish or other languages. ¿Hablas español? Are you bilingual in any other languages? We would love to have you join our team!

By assisting us with translations, you will help share some amazing educational experiences with people in the community while also making our zoo even more accessible to everyone who calls Garden City home.

Think you might be interested and want to learn more about the volunteer program? On Saturday, Feb. 12, we will be hosting a Volunteer Open House at the Finnup Center for Conservation Education. Here you will get to meet current volunteers and staff members who you would be working alongside, and you can ask all of the questions you have about the program!

Stop by the Finnup Center at the Zoo any time between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. to learn more about how you can get involved as a Lee Richardson Zoo Volunteer! For more information, you can also email us at zoo.education@gardencityks.us.

Julianne Turner is the guest engagement coordinator at Lee Richardson Zoo.