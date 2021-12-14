SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

Senior Center Pinochle

John Bunnell won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Dec. 8 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Bob Baker finished second and Leo Smith took third place.

Senior Center Double Pinochle

Leo Smith won high in two tables of the Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman took second place, while John Bunnell finished third.

Senior Center Pitch

John Bunnel won high in two table of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch finished second and Bob Baker finished in third place.

If interested in joining these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.