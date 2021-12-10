MURPHY'S LAW Heading to our happy place, Disneyland, together

By Patrick Murphy

As I’m writing this my family and I are less than 24 hours from landing in Anaheim, Calif., where we will spend time at our happy place, Disneyland.

This is our sixth trip there, and we have been to Disney World in Florida, once.

People who are not fanatical about Disney wonder why we go so often.

I can talk about the atmosphere, the rides, the food, the experience, and the memories we have accumulated.

And it’s all that, and there is just something intangible about it that even I cannot completely explain because I’m not sure I completely comprehend the feeling I get being there.

However, there is one thing I can explain, one thing most will understand, and it’s family.

I have the family I always wanted, and did not have until I got married and my wife and had kids. Then they got married, and now a little one will join the family next spring.

We laugh together, kid each other, get frustrated with each other, and the best times I have in my life is when we are together.

It doesn’t have to be at Disneyland. Most of the time it’s at our house doing little or nothing except being together.

I didn’t have that growing up. Oh, I had great parents, who didn’t have much money but gave me everything I needed.

But my parents had me last, some nine years after my next oldest sibling, meaning some of my brothers and sisters were as old as some of my friend’s parents.

It also meant they grew up together, and I grew up almost like an only child. Most of them were grown and out of the house by the time I came around, or left shortly after I was born.

Sadly, a couple brothers died before I made it out of my teens. They had moved out and started their own lives, and I never really got to know them.

I am a little closer to my two remaining sisters, but they also grew up in a different time than I did.

There once was seven of us, and now there are four — a couple in Arizona, and two of us in Nebraska.

When I was a kid I always wondered what it was like to have a house full of people, to have brothers and sisters to bug and be bugged by.

My children, Claire and Alek, are separated by about two years, and they bugged each other, and still do on occasion, like brothers and sisters do.

They also share a bond, and to my delight, hang out together along with their spouses. Claire and Alek have married wonderful people, whom are now my kids, too, and soon a little one will enter the family, and become the center of attention.

Another one who will grow up with family vacations to Disneyland, who will help us count down the days until we travel to the happiest place on earth.

Most importantly, this little person will grow up understanding the beauty of family, that visiting Disneyland is amazing, but being there with family makes it so wonderful words can hardly express the joy it brings.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.