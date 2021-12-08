FROM ZOO TO YOU A Christmas rhyme from the zoo

By Kristi Newland and Aylssa Mechler

A little something inspired by the season, Clement Clarke Moore and, of course, the zoo:

‘Twas two weeks before Christmas and all through the zoo

The keepers are scurrying to clean and feed too.

Lions and leopards wait eagerly to see

What a sumptuous repast their dinner will be.

The lemurs are climbing and swinging around

While bison and addax graze hay that is found.

The raptors are watching all who go by

From vantage points low or perches up high.

Keepers mix diets of pellets, fruits, and seeds

A banquet for the birds, to meet all their needs.

The chinchillas, giraffes, and rhino too

Strip bark from the branches and give it a chew.

Animal training, behaviors, and moves

All get recorded, no matter whose.

The registrar keeps busy with computer and pen

Keeping track of the action, the out and the in.

The fellows in maintenance are hard at work too

Keeping everything running that is at the zoo.

They’ll fix a truck, a frozen pipe, and a broken door

Trim a tree, build a crate, and more jobs galore.

The vet staff makes rounds checking everyone’s woes,

Keeping the animals healthy from geckos to does.

The doc gives a shot, x-ray, and exam

If medication is needed, we’ll hide it in jam.

Brooms, rakes, and hoses are the tools keepers use

To care for each animal that roars, cheeps, or moos.

The piles of poo and the mountains of hay

These must be removed each and every day.

Educators are busy working on a plan

To teach each visitor- child, woman, or man

To care for the animals here and there

So the animals have a future, that is, if we share.

The docents teach classes with animal in hand

Those listening learn a lot; these sessions are grand.

The gate attendants are attentive, and welcoming too,

But on a nice day, you can just walk through.

Camels with their humps, Bactrians have two,

Pigeons of color, grey, green, or blue,

All this diversity, here for us to see.

But it’s up to us if they continue to be.

Keeping track of the bills is a constant chore

Done by the administrative assistant and so much more.

Director, manager, and keeper alike

Dream of new exhibits, enrichments, and donors at night.

The red pandas are munching on a bamboo stalk.

They enjoy the winter chill that makes most of us balk.

The elk stay warm in their winter coat, so furry,

While we rush to and fro, they go in no hurry.

Yesterday, today, and tomorrow too,

Everyone is welcome for fun at the zoo.

Parents and kids and single folk too,

But pets stay home; they don’t come to the zoo.

No matter the weather, the crowd, or the date,

There’s plenty to do, staff has a full plate.

This holiday season, we all want to say,

Merry Christmas to all and to all a good day.

Kristi Newland is the director and Alyssa Mechler, is the conservation awareness manager at Lee Richardson Zoo.