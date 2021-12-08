SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Cindy Klaus took first in the two table of Senior Center Pitch on Nov. 30 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Sheryl Holiman took second while Carol Klaus finished in third place.

Robin McLinn won high in two table of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnel finished second while Cindy Klays took third place.

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in the two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Dec. 1 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman finished in second, while Maybelle Bowen took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

John Bunnell won high in two tables of the Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen took second place, while Alva Burch finished third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

D.A.R.

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 7 p.m. on Nov. 18, at the High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St.

Stephanie Fisher gave the program “Maria E. DeGerr”, the founding mother of Scott City.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Dixie Drake. She welcomed 10 members. She led the members with the DAR Prayer. The Pledge of the Allegiance was led by Ellen Eichhorn followed by The American’s Creed.

The President General’s message of “Shine a Light on the DAR” was given by Drake with emphasis of highlighting the good works of the DAR. Carley Hazelton gave the National Defense Report about her trip to Tennessee. Dana Pfanenstiel gave the National Committee Report with a follow-up about the 86 Santa Fe Trail Markers.

Temporary Secretary Kay Hoskinson read the minutes from the Oct. 21 meeting. Minutes were accepted as read. Hazelton gave the Treasurer’s Report stating all dues and bills are paid.

In unfinished business, volunteer hours were reported.

Four Finney County Santa Fe marker sites were visited by members plus two guests on Oct. 23.

The seventh annual National DAR Day of Service on Oct. 11 was observed by members, with cards given to veterans and Christmas stockings in conjunction with the Travis Bachman Memorial Christmas Stockings Drive in Garden City.

Members are updating their DAR Passport to Patriotism. This runs from Oct. 1 to April 1.

In new business, the DAR Christmas Coffee with be at 10 a.m. on Dec, 11 at the home of Candace Gamino, 1101 E. Labrador Blvd. Please bring a Christmas goodie to share during this time of fellowship. This day will take the place of the December DAR meeting

Wreaths Across America: Pack 712 and Troop 712 are sponsoring Wreaths Across America on Dec. 18 at Valley View Cemetery and Sunset Memorial Gardens with assistance from the American Legion and GCHS JROTC..

There are several levels of sponsorship: single wreaths are $15 each, family sponsorship is $75 for five wreaths, small business is $150 for 10 wreaths and corporate sponsorship is $1500 for 150 wreaths.

Contact Kimberley Sorensen at kimberlyriemann@yahoo.com or Jennifer Mahoney at jennyzm97@gmail.com or Mark Sorensen at msoresen@wbsnet.org

In other business: Pfanenstiel has a QOV presentation Nov. 20 at Scott City.

DAR Certificates for Membership were presented to the following:

Ellen Eichhorn, 20 years

Frances O’Brate, 40 years

Donna Kitch, 40 years

Kathryn Turley, 20 years

Pamela Stewart, 10 years

Transfers: Sherree D’Amico and Linda Vincent-Smith

Frances Henry ordered D.A.R. markers for her mother and grandmother

The meeting adjourned at 8:45 p.m.