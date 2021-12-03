MURPHY'S LAW Thankful for coming together at the holidays

By Patrick Murphy

I don’t think the joy of Christmas is something that will never leave me.

As the calendar turns to December — despite weather that would suggest otherwise — I’m looking forward to the season.

This year, however, will be different than other years, yet similar.

My wife, a respiratory therapist, had her number come up at work, and will spend Christmas Day taking care of those who can’t be home for the holiday.

I will head to the hospital for lunch with her, so we can spend a little bit of the day with each other.

Our children have other families to spend the day with, so our family Christmas will be pushed back a few days until the middle of the following week when it works out in everyone’s schedule to get together.

However, our real Christmas comes early this year, some two weeks before the actual day, and we will celebrate it with fake snow at Disneyland.

So we won’t feel bad about not getting together on the actual day because our Christmas will have already been special.

My wife, serving in the medical field, has had to work a few holidays over the years, and we adjust.

I’m sure the worst days for her were when our children, Claire and Alek, were little, and we couldn’t spend the day together as a family.

I remember opening presents in the morning, and then she headed off to work.

I felt bad for her and bad for the kids because the day seemed so disjointed. We opened presents, then Claire and Alek played with their gifts the rest of the day. I cooked Christmas dinner, and we ate it for supper when Kelly got home.

The day just had a weird, hollow feeling to it, but I’m sure the day was even worse for those people in the hospital and away from their families, the people my wife was trying to comfort on Christmas Day.

Over the years she has worked every major and minor holiday because that’s the job. Hospitals never close, so someone has to be there, and I know that when it’s not her, its one of her co-workers and healthcare workers in every department are there doing their jobs instead of spending time with their families.

Every day around the world there are people doing their jobs on holidays, weekends or when the rest of us are sleeping.

It takes round-the-clock workers to make the world spin, whether someone needs to gas up or grab a bite to eat in the middle of the night or someone needs medical attention on Christmas Day, there is someone there to help.

So this year when people gather with our families for the holidays, we all should be thankful we can get together, whether it’s a couple weeks before Christmas under fake snow or around the tree on the traditional day because every time we are together is precious and should not be taken for granted.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.