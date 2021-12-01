FROM ZOO TO YOU The uniqueness of Patagonian cavies

By Emily Sexson

Lee Richardson Zoo is home to two sisters who sometimes have guests asking, “what kind of animal is that”? Guesses include, rabbits, baby kangaroos, squirrels, and more. Thankfully, their habitat features a sign with the answer; the small, often bouncing, mammals sharing a space with the alpacas, are Patagonian cavy.

If you’re familiar with the zoo, their habitat is located across from Primate Forest along the pathway leading to Kansas Waters and Wild Asia.

Patagonian cavies are also known as Patagonian mara, Patagonian hare, or dillaby. These relatively large rodents measure 27 – 30 inches in length with a short one to two-inch-long tail. They weigh anywhere from 18 to 35 pounds. The hair on their back is a dusty gray-brown which fades into their orangish-brown sides. Their bottoms and bellies feature light, almost pure white fur. Their long ears and long limbs resemble those of a jackrabbit. Their hind limbs are longer, larger, and more muscular than their fore limbs. These long legs give cavies a spring in their step and their running looks similar to that of a deer.

Patagonia refers to the region at the southern end of South America governed by Argentina and Chile. This area includes the southern section of the Andes mountains and is bounded by the Pacific and Atlantic oceans. Cavies are well adapted to the lowland forest, shrubland, and grassland habitats, feeding on plants for almost half of their day. Like us, they are diurnal, which means they are active primarily during the day and sleep at night.

Like many rodent species, cavies are very social animals. They use several vocalizations and behaviors to communicate with one another. Short grunts and small squeaks are used during grooming or interacting with one another. Teeth chattering and low toned grunts are sounded when they feel threatened. In addition to their vocalizations, cavies will use scent marking to send a message. Scent marking is used primarily between bonded pairs to mark each other and their territory. Pairs are monogamous for life, and it is the male’s responsibility to keep up with the female wherever she goes.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species lists the Patagonian cavy as Near Threatened, with their population numbers decreasing. Threats to this species include habitat loss caused by agriculture, including livestock farming and ranching, as well as over-hunting, trapping, invasive species, and diseases. Argentina considers Patagonian cavy to be vulnerable and the species is currently residing in at least 12 protected areas with land and water protection in place.

Here in the U.S., we can help cavies, and all wildlife by ensuring the goods we purchase are made as sustainably as possible. We can also do our part by practicing the “3 R’s” Reduce, Reuse, Recycle.

If you’re interested in learning more about this unique species, or seeing a Patagonian cavy in person, visit the South American Pampas portion of the zoo to visit residents “Dulce” and “Fria” on your next visit.

Helpful hint: When they’re not grazing throughout their yard, the sisters prefer to lounge around the southwest portion of the habitat relatively close to the shelter of their barn.

The zoo is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with drive through access available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more zoo info visit www.leerichardsonzoo.org or find us @LeeRichardsonZoo on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Emily Sexson is a communication specialist at Lee Richardson Zoo.