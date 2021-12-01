SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Nov. 17 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman was second, while Robin McLinn finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Nov. 22 at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell finished second, while Leo Smith took third place.

Leo Smith won high in two tables of the Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman took second, while John Bunnell finished third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Katie Mongeau took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Nov. 23 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch finished in second while Carol Klaus took third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.