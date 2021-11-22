CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “The Lord’s Benediction”, 10:30 a.m.

Sunday. Dec. 12: Hosting the showing of “The Chosen Christmas Special”, 6 p.m. Contact the church for more information.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with the message “Advent Musings”, 10 a.m.; No Kid’s Church/Family Sunday; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.; Council meeting, 6:30 p.m.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women's Group Dinner at El Zarape, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir practice, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Men's Group luncheon at Timeout, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.