SENIOR SHOWCASE Senior Center, Transit to close for Thanksgiving

By Hilary Whiteley

On the Horizon:

- The Senior Center and Finney County Transit will close at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24 and be closed all day Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov/ 26 for the Thanksgiving holiday. Services will resume at normal hours on Monday, Nov. 29.

- There will be no dance on Wednesday, Nov. 24.

- The November/December newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- This month commodities will be distributed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24. You must call on Nov. 22 or 23 to get your name on the list.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Nov. 24: Commodities, 10 a.m.; Senior Center and Finey County Transit close at 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 25: Senior Center and Transit CLOSED for Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 26: Senior Center and Transit CLOSED for Thanksgiving.

Monday, Nov. 29: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 pm.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Nov 24: Roasted turkey breast and stuffing, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, ice cream.

Thursday, Nov. 25: Senior Center and Transit CLOSED for Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 26: Senior Center and Transit CLOSED for Thanksgiving.

Monday, Nov. 29: Goulash, cauliflower with cheese, garlic breadstick, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 30: Chicken fried chicken sandwich on a bun with American cheese, scalloped potatoes, baby carrots, ice cream.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director for the Senior Center of Finney County.