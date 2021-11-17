SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Alva Burch took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Nov. 9 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus took second while Maybelle Bowen took third place.

Albert Spor took first in two tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Leo Smith took second and Robin McLinn finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Nov. 10 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman finished in second place, and John Bunnell took third.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Maybelle Bowen won high in two tables of the Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell and Jean Wildeman tied for second place and Leo Smith finished in third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

HAPPY HUSTLERS 4-H CLUB

The monthly meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club was called to order by acting President, Karen Murrell at 5:30 pm, on Oct. 10 at the Finney County Fairgrounds 4-H building.

The meeting was parents’ night, where the parents and members switched roles.

The 4-H Pledge and Pledge of Allegiance were led by acting President Karen Murrell. Role was taken by acting Secretary Jackie Gigot ,which was, “Name your child’s favorite pet.” Fourteen members answered role and two guests were present. The Happy Hustlers 4-H Council Representative, Sara Gleason made several announcements.

There was no unfinished business.

Under new business, the club voted to donate $50 to the 4-H Foundation, change the club signature card, and to reimburse Karen Murrell for the pizza. All motions passed. Club leader, Karen Murrell congratulated and recognized the members’ and their success at the Kansas Junior Livestock Show (KJLS). She also thanked the members for turning in a total of eleven record books.

Nicole Bryant gave a demonstration on how to make popsicle stick scarecrows. The club parents helped to lead the new officer installation ceremony.

Acting song leader, John Bergstrom told the history of the Wabash Cannonball. Acting recreation leader, Lee Barrett led the club in playing egg toss.

The next meeting of the Happy Hustlers 4-H club will be Nov. 7.

Acting Reporter,

Sara Gleason

SHERLOCK STRIVERS 4-H CLUB

The November meeting of the Sherlock Strivers 4-H Club was held on Nov. 7 at Holcomb Elementary School. The evening began with a family meal. The meeting was led by the parents and was called to order by parent Jill George.

Club members recited the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H Pledge. New member Brantley Stegman was welcomed to the club. A summary of the Potato Sales fundraiser was provided and the club thanked 4-H member Blake Dryden for organizing.

The club voted to decorate a float for the Garden City Christmas parade on Dec. 5. They also voted to make lap blankets for the nursing home for the December service project.

Paige and Halle Jones gave a project talk on how to properly set a table. Blake Dryden gave an overview of the potato sales fundraiser and the tour of the facility.

Announcements included a reminder that fair requirements have started over. The Achievement Banquet is at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21. Officers training will follow the Achievement Banquet.

First and second year 4-H families are invited to a come and go welcome event at the Extension office on Nov. 16.

The club sang to the two members with November birthdays.

The meeting was adjourned.

Following the meeting, club members stayed and prepared books to be donated to Magic Hope as the club’s November service project.

Submitted by

Katelyn Novack, Reporter