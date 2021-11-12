MURPHY'S LAW Marking time by simple thing and Disney trips

By Patrick Murphy

It’s the conversations that mean the most to me.

Claire and Alek, my children, are older now — married, working and living their own lives.

Luckily for me, Claire comes to town at least once a week, and we get to visit.

About once a month I head to Omaha for lunch with my son to catch up.

I missed out on those talks with my dad when I reached adulthood because he died, so I really look forward to a little one-on-one time with my kids.

Claire and I talk Disney a lot and world issues.

Alek and I talk sports and finance.

I get caught up on what is going on in their worlds, and it still amazes me how these once little people who depended on Mom and Dad for everything, are now navigating through life dealing with all the issues we all have to deal with as we grow up.

Alek said something the other day that all of us come to realize, and it kind of made me smile.

He said time goes by quickly.

We all reach a point where we are startled by that fact. When we’re kids time moves at a snails pace.

It seems like we are always waiting for something when we’re kids.

Kids can’t wait for the school day to end.

Kids can’t wait for summer vacation.

Kids can’t wait until Christmas comes.

Kids can’t wait until it’s their birthday.

Everything they look forward to seems to take forever to get there.

When we get older we realize life speeds by. Part of it is we lose some of the joy in simple pleasures.

Remember when the end of the school day was a big deal?

Remember when Santa Claus took forever to get here?

Work, life and all the responsibilities that comes with adulthood desensitizes us, and can even make us a little jaded.

I used to bug my mom by saying I can’t wait for Christmas, and her response was, “I can.”

Different perspectives.

I thought of all the fun Christmas brings, and she thought about all the cooking, cleaning and shopping.

After I got married and we had children I measured time by what was going on with Claire and Alek.

A calendar meant nothing. Time was marked by their milestones, their accomplishments, and our lives revolved around them.

Learning to walk, talk, first lost tooth, first haircut, first days of school, and each passing grade after that was how my wife and I kept track of time, and time was going by so quickly.

Before we knew it they were graduating high school, off to college, jobs, marriage and starting their own adult lives.

Now, we mark time by Disney trips — it’s 25 days by the way.

It’s kind of funny how as we get older we look forward to the simple things in life like conversations with your kids, and there’s no hurry for them to end.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.