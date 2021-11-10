SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Leo Smith won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Nov. 3 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Alva Burch finished in second and Jean Wildeman took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Robin McLinn won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell took second place while Jean Wildeman finished in third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.

D.A.R.

The regular meeting of the William Wilson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution met at 7 p.m. on Oct. 21, at the High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St.

The meeting was called to order by Regent Dixie Drake, who welcomed seven members. Kay Hoskinson will be substituting for Recording Secretary Ellen Eichhorn until May 2022 elections.

The DAR Prayer was given by members. Pledge of Allegiance was led by Eichhorn. Members recited The American’s Creed.

The President General’s message was given by Drake. The National Defense report was given by Carley Hazelton and she also gave the National Committee Report on membership. Two members are moving and will be transferring to other Chapters. Hazelton received a request for an associate membership. Minutes from the Sept. 16, by Eichhorn, were approved as read.

Chapter Treasurer Hazelton gave the treasurer’s report with update on member’s dues paid and those unpaid. She submitted expenses for mailings and postage. Stephanie Fisher moved to pay the expense, Dana Pfanenstiel seconded, motion passed.

The program titled “Ellinwood Underground” was given by Pfanenstiel.

In unfinished business, Hazelton reported volunteer hours. The memorial dedication for Founding Regent Mamie Prather at Garfield Cemetery was attended by Dixie Drake, Carley Hazelton, Dana Pfanenstiel, Sondra Kendall and Kay Hoskinson on Sept. 19.

Oct. 23, is the date set for wreath laying at four Finney County locations in observance of the 200th anniversary of Santa Fe Trail. Oct. 11 is the seventh annual National Day of Service. Members report through month of October. Chapter Service for Veterans Challenge runs from Oct. 1 to April 1, 2022.

In new business, Hazelton reports the William Wilson Chapter of D.A.R. are sponsors of High Plains Public Radio. Kayla Drake moved to accept Charlotte Isaacs as an associate member of William Wilson Chapter. Stephanie Fisher seconded. Motion passed.

Quilts of Valor presentations are Nov. 11 at the Senior Center in Cimarron and Lakin. Nov. 12 at the Senior Center of Finney County and on Nov. 20 at the museum in Scott City. Contact Dana, Sondra and Kay for more information.

Next meeting will be on Nov. 18 at 7 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio. The program is on Maria B. DeGeer by Stephanie Fisher. Historic Preservation National Committee report will be given by Pfanenstiel.

The meeting was adjourned at 9:15 p.m.