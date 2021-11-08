SENIOR SHOWCASE Quilts of Valor presentation on Friday

By Hilary Whiteley

Senior Center of Finney County

On the Horizon:

- The Senior Center and Finney County Transit will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 11 for Veterans Day. Services will resume at normal hours Friday, Nov. 12.

- The November/December newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- Medicare Part D open enrollment is in full swing! Call RSVP at 275-5566 to schedule an appointment.

- This month commodities will be distributed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov, 24. You must call the Nov. 22 or 23 to get your name on the list.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Root Beer Floats, 12:30 p.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Moonshiners ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Senior Center and Finey County Transit closed for Veterans Day.

Friday, Nov. 12: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Quilts of Valor presentation, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 15: Tic Tac Toe, 11:30 a.m.; Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Puzzle Race, 11:30 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Nov. 10: Baked chicken legs, baked potato, sour cream, cauliflower with cheese, Oreo cookie.

Thursday, Nov. 11: Senior Center and Transit closed for Veterans Day.

Friday, Nov. 12: Sloppy Joe on a bun, scalloped potatoes, sliced carrots, fresh orange.

Monday, Nov. 15: Pork fritter on a bun, seasoned tater tots, green beans, ice cream.

Tuesday, Nov. 16: Beef tips over white rice, peas, breadstick, fruit.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.