Garden City Telegram

Ivy Jane Dortch

Zoei McVey-Oller and Tristen Dortch, Garden City, announce the birth of a daughter, Ivy Jane Dortch.

She was born Nov. 1 at Kearny County Hospital, Lakin, weighing in at six pounds 13 ounces at 20 inches long.

Grandparents are Shanna Guinn, Dale Guinn Jr., Ember Dortch and Michael Dortch, all of Garden City.

Ivy joins a three-year-old brother, Maddox, at home.