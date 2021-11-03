SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

Garden City Telegram

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in one table of Senior Center Pinochle on Oct. 27 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen finished second and Alva Burch took third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

John Bunnell won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Jean Wildeman took second place and Maybelle Bowen finished third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Albert Spor took first in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Carol Klaus finished in second while Donna Morris finished in third place.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.