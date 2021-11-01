SENIOR SHOWCASE Books and puzzles sale set for Friday at Senior Center

By Hilary Whiteley

On the Horizon:

- BOOK SALE! The Senior Center will have books and puzzles for sale Friday, Nov. 5 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Books will be $.25 each! Check our Facebook page for more information.

- The November/December newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- Medicare Part D open enrollment is in full swing! Call RSVP at 275-5566 to schedule an appointment.

- This month Commodities will be distributed on Wednesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. You must call Nov. 22 or 23 to get your name on the list.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Nov. 3: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Sound of Country ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 4: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; BINGO, 10:30 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 5: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Association Covered Dish Supper, 6 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 8: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Silver Brushes, 12:45 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Nov. 3: Polish sausage, sauerkraut, baked potato, sour cream, pudding.

Thursday, Nov. 4: Fried chicken patty on a bun with Swiss cheese and bacon, baked beans, potato chips, fruit.

Friday, Nov. 5: Beef stew, biscuit, cole slaw, fruit.

Monday, Nov. 8: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn, fruit.

Tuesday, Nov. 9: Cheddar cheese hamburger on a bun, Au Gratin potatoes, peas, fruit.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.