SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

SENIOR CENTER PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in two tables of Senior Center Pinochle on Oct. 20 at the Senior Center of Finney County. Maybelle Bowen took second and Robin McLinn finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor finished in second place and Robin McLinn took third.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Donna Morris finished in second place while John Bunnell took third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 620-272-3620.