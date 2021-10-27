CHURCH EVENTS

Garden City Telegram

Many churches are using technology for their services either over their websites or Facebook pages to keep contact with their parishioners during the COVID-19 pandemic. Others are having services as usual.

Garden Valley Church

1701 N. Third St.

Sunday: Bible classes, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Steve Ensz giving the message “For No Reason…”, live streamed on Facebook and You Tube, 10:45 a.m.

Monday: Ladies Bible Study, 7 p.m.

Wednesday: Youth groups - Kingdom Kids, pre-K through fifth grade, 6:30p.m.; Junior High, 6:30 p.m.; Senior High, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study, 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit www.gardenvalleychurch.com , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyChurchGCK , www.facebook.com/GardenValleyYouth , or call (620) 276-7410.

Church of the Brethren

505 N. Eighth St.

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship service with Pastor Bob Bates giving the message “Living Your Heart’s Desire”, 10:45 a.m.

The service will be live-streamed on YouTube at 11 a.m., and can be seen later on Facebook or by accessing the church’s website.

Wednesday: Ladies Bible Study in Fellowship Hall led by Pastor Bob, 10 a.m.; Adult Bible Study in Fellowship Hall led by Pastor Von, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Men’s Bible Study at Time Out Restaurant led by Pastor Bob, 9 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 276-7391, email at gccob@kscoxmail.com, or go to the website www.gardencitycob.org .

Community Congregational Church

United Church of Christ

710 N. Third St.

Sunday: Adult Bible Study, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with sermon series: “Can You Hear Me Now?” with the message “Recognizing God’s Voice”, selected scriptures, 10 a.m.; No Kid’s Church instead Family Church; Fellowship and Coffee, 11 a.m.

The worship service is available on a Live Feed on the church’s Facebook page.

Tuesday: Women's Group Dinner at IHOP, 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday: Choir, 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Church office closed; Men's Group luncheon at Timeout, 11:45 a.m.

For more information, call (620) 275-5623.

King James Bible Baptist Church

(Fundamentalist)

1402 E. Fulton St.

Sunday: Worship service with Pastor Leslie R. Wilds, 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

The services can be seen on the church’s YouTube channel.

For more information, contact the church at 620-287-6390.

LOCAL RELIGION BRIEFS

Kerschen to lead area Episcopal churches

Fr. Tom Kerschen will be installed as the new priest for St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 710 N. Main St., during a ceremony at 12 p.m. on Saturday.

Kerschen has a degree in Philosophy from the Dominicans and a Master’s of Arts in Multicultural Ministries at the Graduate Theological Union. His emphasis of study was Hispanic Religiosity.

His work experiences in life have been many. He grew up on a farm, worked in avionics, has done construction, worked as a contractor, worked in the health care industry and has taught at several colleges.

He will be serving both St. Thomas Episcopal Church in Garden City and St. John’s Episcopal Church in Ulysses at the request of the Episcopal Diocese of Western Kansas.