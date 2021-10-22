MURPHY'S LAW Adjusting for the cold grasp of winter

By Patrick Murphy

The heat is on.

We finally gave in and turned on the furnace in the house.

We tried to hold out until November, but my wife woke up Friday, and said it was cold in the house, so the furnace was turned on.

I’ve been cold for several days, but my whimpering went unnoticed until my wife was cold.

Every fall we try and survive without turning on the heat in the house until November, and every summer we try and hold off on turning on the air conditioning until June.

Some years we adjust to the changing season better than others.

My wife and I do agree we hate being cold.

I was the one when the summer heat drug on who was hoping for cooler days. My wife told me to not to wish too hard. She was right again.

Now, temperatures are dipping, and even settling in the upper 20s during my morning walks, and now my walks are getting shorter.

Soon I will bid adieu to my walks all together, and hunker down inside my house and hop on my elliptical machine, looking forward to getting outside again.

I know I could bundle up and still get outside for a walk, but once I get cold I’m done. I never completely warm up. I will stay cold until sometime next May.

Yes, I am still wearing shorts, and yes I get cold. However, I don’t work outside, so my exposure to the elements is limited. Also, I am stubborn. I hate to admit I have to put away my shorts because that would be conceding to winter, and I cannot stand winter.

The older I get the more I hate cold, snow and ice — all the things that make winter so miserable.

I can get through December because it hasn’t been really cold that long, and we’re all in the Christmas spirit.

January becomes a drag because we’re past the holiday good will.

February is the worst. It is gray and cold and depressing. I hang on because pitchers and catchers are reporting in Arizona and Florida, and that means green grass and warm weather are coming — sometime.

By then I need a break. My family takes an annual trip to Arizona where my mother-in-law spends her winter, and my wife and I tell each other that one day, that will be us.

I look forward to the day when we can head west for a few months, watching winter on television from the comforts of our air conditioned home, laughing at those poor suckers stuck in the cold.

But for the foreseeable future, we are those poor suckers suffering through winter. Well, at least the furnace is on.

Patrick Murphy, editor-publisher of the Humphrey Democrat and Newman Grove Reporter in Nebraska, is a former assistant managing editor at The Telegram.