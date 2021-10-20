FROM ZOO TO YOU Conservation days begin Saturday

By Emily Sexson

Boo! at the Zoo, the Friends of Lee Richardson Zoo’s annual fundraiser took place on Oct. 16 this year, and it was a night to hoot about! Thank you to everyone who made the event such a success: volunteers, sponsors, staff, and of course, all the ghouls and goblins who visited. While another “Boo!” has passed, the remaining weekends of October still have plenty of fun zoo opportunities for zoo guests to enjoy.

Mark your calendars; on Saturday, Oct. 23, we’re celebrating World Snow Leopard Day. The following week on Saturday, Oct. 30, we’ll be at Primate Forest – Lemurs! celebrating World Lemur Day.

Meet us in Wild Asia on Saturday, either in the morning or the afternoon, to enjoy a Discovery Cart full of all things snow leopard. Discovery Carts will be set up at the snow leopard habitat from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. These educational carts are a great opportunity to learn more about this species and how we can help conserve them.

To learn more about what it takes to care for the snow leopard brothers residing at LRZ, stop by Omid and Bodhi’s habitat at 11 a.m. for a Keeper Chat. The snow leopards will also receive special enrichment at this time. The Keeper Chat will be led by one of our Animal Care staff members who work directly with Omid and Bodhi. They’ll have all the fun facts and personal details about the cats in their care and are ready and eager to answer any questions you have.

The next weekend on Saturday, Oct. 30, swing by Primate Forest – Lemurs! to celebrate World Lemur Day. We’ll kick off the event at 1:30 p.m. with a Keeper Chat and enrichment for the three different species of lemur residing at LRZ. From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., a Discovery Cart will be available, as well as a special activity to learn more about these unique primates.

There are over 100 different species of lemur, all of which are native to the island of Madagascar. Lee Richardson Zoo is home to redruffed, black and white ruffed, and ring-tailed lemurs. Make sure to look for Mafy, the red ruffed pup born in June when you visit!

The zoo is currently open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. If you can’t make it to the zoo for the next two Saturday events, you can find more information about upcoming opportunities at the zoo by visiting us online at www.leerichardsonzoo.org. Those on social media can find and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok.

Search for Lee Richardson Zoo for the most current happenings, behind-the-scenes action, conservation messages, and animal fun facts that are bound to put a smile on your face.

Emily Sexson is a communication specialist at Lee Richardson Zoo.