SOUTHWEST COMMUNITY

SENIOR CENTER DOUBLE PINOCHLE

Jean Wildeman won high in two tables of Senior Center Double Pinochle on Monday at the Senior Center of Finney County. Albert Spor took second while Leo Smith finished in third place.

SENIOR CENTER PITCH

Robin McLinn took first place in three tables of Senior Center Pitch on Tuesday at the Senior Center of Finney County. John Bunnell finished in second place and Leo Smith took third.

If interested in joining in on these games, or other activities, contact the Senior Center at 272-3620.