SENIOR SHOWCASE Commodities distribution is Oct. 27

By Hilary Whiteley

On the Horizon:

-   The September/October newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

-   Medicare Part D open enrollment has begun! Call the Senior Center at 272-3620 or RSVP at 275-5566 to schedule an appointment.

-  This month's commodities will be distributed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. You must call the Oct. 25 or 26 to get your name on the list.

-   Wear your Halloween Costume to play Let’s Make a Deal on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12:45 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Oct. 20:  Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; FCCA Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21:  TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.;  Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22:  Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.;  Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25:  Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.;  Bridge, 1 p.m.;  Rook, 1 p.m.;  Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26:  Beginners Strength Training, 9 a.m.;  Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.;  Pitch, 12:30 p.m.;  Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.;  Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese and bacon on a bun, assorted potato chips, mac and cheese salad, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 21:  Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, peas, ice cream.

Friday, Oct. 22:  Polish sausage, scalloped potatoes, carrots, cookie.

Monday, Oct. 25:  Goulash, cauliflower and cheese, garlic breadstick, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 26:  Ham and beans, corn muffin, chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.