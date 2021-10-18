SENIOR SHOWCASE Commodities distribution is Oct. 27

By Hilary Whiteley

On the Horizon:

- The September/October newsletter has been distributed. If you want one and do not receive one in the mail, call the Senior Center at 272-3620 and we will add you to the mailing list and get one out to you.

- Medicare Part D open enrollment has begun! Call the Senior Center at 272-3620 or RSVP at 275-5566 to schedule an appointment.

- This month's commodities will be distributed at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27. You must call the Oct. 25 or 26 to get your name on the list.

- Wear your Halloween Costume to play Let’s Make a Deal on Friday, Oct. 29 at 12:45 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Completely Unraveled, 9:30 a.m.; Poker Hand, 11:50 a.m.; Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; FCCA Meeting, 1:30 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.; Dance – Ortiz Band ($5 donation per person), 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 21: TOPS, 8:30 a.m.; Beginning Strength Training, 9 a.m.; SkipBo, 1 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 22: Nurse (mask required), 10:30 a.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 25: Double Pinochle, 12:30 p.m.; Bridge, 1 p.m.; Rook, 1 p.m.; Strength Training, 4 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Beginners Strength Training, 9 a.m.; Older Kansans Employment Program, 10 a.m.; Pitch, 12:30 p.m.; Oh Drummit exercise, 5:15 p.m.; Duplicate Bridge, 7 p.m.

FINNEY COUNTY SENIOR CENTER LUNCH MENU

FRIENDSHIP MEALS and MEALS ON WHEELS

Wednesday, Oct. 20: Grilled chicken with Swiss cheese and bacon on a bun, assorted potato chips, mac and cheese salad, fruit.

Thursday, Oct. 21: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, peas, ice cream.

Friday, Oct. 22: Polish sausage, scalloped potatoes, carrots, cookie.

Monday, Oct. 25: Goulash, cauliflower and cheese, garlic breadstick, fruit.

Tuesday, Oct. 26: Ham and beans, corn muffin, chocolate brownie and vanilla ice cream.

Hilary Whiteley is the interim executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.