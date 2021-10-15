SUPPORT GROUPS

Garden City Telegram

For a support group to be included or if changes need to made to a listing, email newsroom@gctelegram.com.

Domestic violence

Support Group. For survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Contact: For more information, call Family Crisis Services Inc., (620) 275-5911.

Teen-Talk Support Group. For victims of domestic violence, dating violence and sexual assault. Time/Location: 5 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of each month at Family Crisis Services Inc., 106 W. Fulton St. Contact: Susan at (620) 275-2018.

Substance abuse

Alcoholics Anonymous Hotline. Information for AA groups in the Garden City area. Contact: Hotline, (844) 244-3171.

12 Step Group of Alcoholics Anonymous. Location: 116 1/2 E. Chestnut St.; Times: noon, Monday through Saturday; 11 a.m. Sunday; 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday (women's meeting Tuesday and men's meeting 7 p.m.); Closed meetings - alcoholics only, 7 p.m. Monday through Friday (except Thursdays and second Monday of month); Closed meetings - alcoholics only, 8 p.m. Wednesday and Sunday; Open meetings, 8 p.m. Saturday; Email: 12stepgroupgc@gmail.com.

12 x 12 Al-Anon Family Groups. For friends and families of alcoholics/addicts. Time/Location: 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. each Thursday at 116 1/2 E. Chestnut St. (Use south entrance off Fulton St.)

Freedom To Recover N.A. Group. All meetings are open; addicts and non-addicts are welcome. Time/Location: 7 p.m. Wednesdays and 4:30 p.m. Saturdays at the Presbyterian Church, 1719 Texas St. (enter through the north door of the west wing). Contact: Patrick G. at (785) 623-0367.

Health

Garden City Area Alzheimer’s Association Support Group. For family members or friends caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. Time/Location: 4 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month at Homestead Assisted Living, 2414 N. Henderson St. Contact: Tim White at (620) 272-9800.

Alzheimer’s Support Group. The support group welcomes any family members or friends caring for someone with Alzheimer’s Disease and other dementias. Time/Location: 2:30 p.m. the third Monday of each month in the South Conference Room of Garden Valley Retirement Village, 1505 E. Spruce St. Contact: Shirley at (620) 275-9651.

TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury). To aid and support people with brain injuries and their families. For information, contact Logie Asebedo, (620) 384-5048.

Cancer Survivors Yoga. For cancer survivors and those now in treatment, a class taught by Kathy White. Time/Location: 5:30 p.m. each Tuesday at the Holcomb Rec Center.

Garden City “Wolf Pack” Consumer Run Organization (C.R.O.) Inc. A non-profit organization that serves persons with self-identified mental illness. It is a member run organization that is centered on peer support. The CRO focuses on leadership, education and community involvement. Time/Location: 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday at 409 N. Eighth St. Contact: Alexis Fluellen (620) 260-9970.

Cancer Support Group. Open to anyone fighting the disease, as well as survivors. Time/Location: noon to 1 p.m. on the second Wednesday of each month at Heartland Cancer Center, 410 E. Spruce St. (lunch provided). Contact: (620) 272-2360 or (620) 765-1443.

Alzheimer’s Support Group. For those who are diagnosed and their loved ones, caregivers and family. Time/Location: 2 and 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month in Classroom A1 at High Plains Retirement Village in Lakin. Contact: Mary Chipley at (620) 355-7112 Extension 1340.

Caregiver support group. For caregivers of individuals living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias. Time/location: 5:30 pm on the third Monday of each month at Buffalo Plains Health Center, 214 N. Main St. Contact: Veronica at 360-265-4307.

Weight loss

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). An affordable group for those wanting to lose weight. Time/Location: Weigh-in is from 8:15 to 9 a.m., with the meeting starting at 9 a.m. each Thursday in the Blue Room at the Senior Center of Finney County, 907 N. 10th St. Contact: Betty Schaffer at (620) 275-9792.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly). Nonprofit organization providing weight-loss support since 1948. Contact/more information: (800) 932-8677 or email Bednasek@networksplus.net.

Other

Generation. A faith-based, Christ-centered, 12-Step recovery program for people struggling with all kinds of issues and is not just for those struggling with chemical and alcohol addiction. Time/Location: Meal at 6 p.m. Wednesdays, followed by family worship at 6:30 p.m. and then group meetings at 7 p.m., First Baptist Church, 803 S. College, Scott City. Contact (620) 872-2339 for additional information or visit www.fbcscott.com/#/ministries/celebrate-recovery.

My Hope. A support group for adults who are grieving the death of a loved one. Time/Location: Noon on the second Tuesday of each month at High Plains Public Radio, 210 N. Seventh St. Contact: (620) 272-2519.

Divorce Care. A support network for people who have gone through or are going through a divorce. Time/Location: 7 p.m. each Tuesday at Garden City Church of the Nazarene, 2720 N. Campus Drive. Contact: Becky at (719) 289-8743 or Phil at (620) 640-6849.

Celebrate Recovery. A faith-based, Christ-centered, recovery program for people struggling with all kinds of issues and not just for those struggling with chemical and alcohol addiction. Time/Location: 12-Step Program at 7 p.m. Mondays and the Open Share Group at 6:15 p.m. Fridays, both at Bible Christian Church, 1501 E. Mary St., Garden City. Contact (620) 276-8356 for additional information.

High Plains Zen. A Zen discussion on Skype every Monday at 6 p.m. Contact: (785) 798-3703 or highplainszen@gmail.com.